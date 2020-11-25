REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

New COVID-19 restrictions will be announced during Wednesday’s live COVID-19 update.

The live update will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 175 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial active case count to 2,927.

Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of daily cases is 209, which equals 17.3 new cases per 100,000 population.

A total of 112 recovered cases were reported on Tuesday.

There are 105 people in hospital in Saskatchewan related to COVID-19, including 85 people in inpatient care and 20 in intensive care.

NEW RESTRICTIONS COMING WEDNESDAY

Saskatchewan officials will bring forward “further measures” to slow the spread of COVID-19 at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Further measures are under active consideration and development by Dr. Shahab and will be announced during tomorrow’s COVID-19 update with the Premier and the Chief Medical Health Officer,” the release said.