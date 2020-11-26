REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 164 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the province’s active case total above 3,000.

The province is recording 214 cases per day over a seven-day average, or 17.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

Of the total 7,047 cases, 3,012 cases are currently active. The province added 79 recovered cases on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan has 111 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 92 in inpatient care and 19 people in intensive care.

COVID-19 SCHOOL CASES ATTRIBUTED TO SPORT

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer said after-school sports are the main way COVID-19 is getting into classrooms.

Dr. Saqib Shahab said kids are contracting the illness at recreational facilities and bringing it to school.

“Right now the primary source of importation into schools is through sports activities,” Shahab said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority listed recreational facilities as the top source of community transmission.

SHA WORKING TO ADDRESS DRIVE-THRU TESTING DELAYS, WAIT TIMES

Anyone heading for a COVID-19 test at drive-thru testing sites in Regina and Saskatoon this week is being met with a long line.

After experiencing mild symptoms, Evangeline McMillan decided to go get tested. She ended up waiting five hours in line.

"It went slow and I mean painfully slow, I think it was close to two and a half hours before I got to Dewdney [Ave.]," McMillan told CTV News.

McMillan said there were cars cutting in the line ahead of people waiting and she believes it could have been set up more efficiently.

SASK. SUSPENDS TEAM SPORTS ALONG WITH OTHER TWEAKS

The Government of Saskatchewan has tweaked some of its COVID-19 restrictions for the province, including changes for sports, restaurants, places of worship and performance and gaming venues.

All team and group sports, activities, games, competitions, recitals and practices have been suspended, including hockey, curling, racquet sports, cheerleading, dance practices in group setting, etc.

The province is also discouraging gatherings of any size, outside of your immediate household.

These restrictions come into effect on Friday, Nov. 27.