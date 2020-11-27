REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 299 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Thursday.

One of the individuals who died was in their 70s in Saskatoon. Two others were in their 80s and lived in the northwest region.

There are 3,146 active in Saskatchewan. One-hundred seventy-eight recoveries were reported on Thursday for a total of 4,176 to date.

Of Thursday’s new reported cases, 72 stem from the Saskatoon Correctional Centre; 68 offenders and four staff. There are 85 active cases among Saskatoon Correctional Centre offenders. As of Thursday there will be no new admissions to the Saskatoon Correctional Centre, and offenders will be redirected to Prince Albert and Regina.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 243, or 20.1 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are 108 people in hospital, including 90 people in inpatient care and 18 in intensive care.

SASK. HEALTH ESCALATES RESPONSE AS ICU CAPACITY NEARS 100%

The move comes after the SHA reported a five-fold growth in COVID-19 cases in ICUs over the last thirty days, causing capacity to reach nearly 100 per cent.

The health authority said pressure points in Saskatoon as of Thursday are leaving only three available ICU beds in the city.

The SHA needs to create about 200 more beds for COVID-19 patients than what currently exists in all hospitals outside of Saskatoon and Regina.

As for contact tracing, the agency said it needs to add staff to enable effective tracing for 450 cases per day and possibly more.

It said 450 cases per day would create 72 thousand hours of work for contact tracers over a two-week time span, or an average of more than five thousand hours per day.