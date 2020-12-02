REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Wednesday. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Four more Saskatchewan people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the province’s death toll above 50.

Another 181 new COVID-19 cases were also reported on Tuesday, with 3,819 total cases considered active.

Saskatchewan’s seven-day average for new cases is 264, or 21.8 new cases per 100,000 population.

Recoveries outpaced new cases on Tuesday, with 237 cases reported recovered.

The province has 121 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 97 people in inpatient care and 24 in intensive care.

MOE HOPEFUL FOR LARGER HOLIDAY GATHERINGS DESPITE RISING CASES

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is holding out hope that the government may be able to ease household gathering limits ahead of the holidays.

Right now, normal holiday gatherings do not seem possible because of the government’s recently imposed five-person household gathering limit.

“Is it my place to provide hope and to provide opportunity and to provide some targets for the people of the province to work towards [between] now and December 25? I think it is,” Moe said.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 case rate is the third highest in Canada, behind Manitoba and Alberta.