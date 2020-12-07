Advertisement
COVID-19 in Sask.: Here's what we know ahead of the next update
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
SASKATCHEWAN CASES
Saskatchewan reported four additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 415 new cases on Sunday.
Two of the most recent individuals to die after testing positive for COVID-19 were in their 60s; one from Regina and one from the far north. The other two were in their 70s, living in the south zone.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 272 (22.4 new cases per 100,000 population).
There are 4,550 cases active, with 10.139 reported to date. The province reported 46 recoveries for a total of 5,530 recoveries to date.
INCREASED RISK IN MEADOW LAKE
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public of an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 in Meadow Lake.
The SHA said an individual who was infectious with COVID-19 visited the VLT room at Garfunkel’s Gourmet Grill at 702 Ninth St. W. on the following dates:
- Nov. 27 between noon and 6 p.m.
- Nov. 30 between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Dec. 1 between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- Dec. 2 between 11:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Anyone who was in the VLT room is ordered to immediately self-isolate for 14 days from the time of exposure.
Call HealthLine 811 if you develop symptoms.