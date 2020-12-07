REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported four additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 415 new cases on Sunday.

Two of the most recent individuals to die after testing positive for COVID-19 were in their 60s; one from Regina and one from the far north. The other two were in their 70s, living in the south zone.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 272 (22.4 new cases per 100,000 population).

There are 4,550 cases active, with 10.139 reported to date. The province reported 46 recoveries for a total of 5,530 recoveries to date.

INCREASED RISK IN MEADOW LAKE

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public of an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 in Meadow Lake.

The SHA said an individual who was infectious with COVID-19 visited the VLT room at Garfunkel’s Gourmet Grill at 702 Ninth St. W. on the following dates:

Nov. 27 between noon and 6 p.m.

Nov. 30 between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Dec. 1 between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Dec. 2 between 11:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Anyone who was in the VLT room is ordered to immediately self-isolate for 14 days from the time of exposure.

Call HealthLine 811 if you develop symptoms.