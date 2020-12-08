REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

A person in their 60s has died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Regina.

Saskatchewan reported the latest death along with 274 new cases and 59 new recoveries on Monday.

There are 4,763 active cases to date, of 10,412 reported to date.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 264 (21.8 new cases per 100,000 population).

There are 143 people in hospital in the province including 117 receiving inpatient care and 26 in intensive care.

SASK. TO PROVIDE MORE DETAILS ON VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

According to a tweet by Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, the provincial government will be providing a public briefing on the initial distribution of vaccines in the province on Tuesday.

“This will include details on the first phase of vaccine distribution and second phase planning scenarios for the wide availability of vaccines in Saskatchewan,” the tweet read.

The Premier said as soon as vaccines are approved and delivered by the federal government, the province will be ready for immediate distribution to Saskatchewan people.