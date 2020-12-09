REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported six more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, making it the deadliest day in the province since the start of the pandemic. Health officials also reported 183 new infections in the province.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 264 (21.8 new cases per 100,000 population).

There are 4,663 active cases in the province with 279 new recoveries reported Tuesday.

There are 144 people in hospital; 117 people in inpatient care and 27 people in intensive care.

SASK. TO PROVIDE MORE DETAILS ON VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

Saskatchewan health officials will provide details of the province’s plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday morning.

This announcement has been postponed to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, due to a power outage at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The Premier said as soon as vaccines are approved and delivered by the federal government, the province will be ready for immediate distribution to Saskatchewan people.