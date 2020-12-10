REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Five people from the Regina zone who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

In a release, the province said the individuals were all in the 80-plus age range.

The Government of Saskatchewan is also reporting 302 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which brings the active case count to 4,707.

HOW SASK. PLANS TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 VACCINES TO THE PUBLIC

Although questions still hover over when a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready for distribution in Canada, the province rolled out its plan for how it will be delivered to the public when the time comes.

The province’s Vaccine Delivery Plan is a phased approach to distribution, one that plans for a pilot of the vaccine delivery to take place before the new year.

The province said the first phase of the plan will include a focus on “targeted vaccination of priority populations” with widespread access to the vaccine as the target goal for the second phase.

Read more here.