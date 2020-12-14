REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Monday. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Three more people have died of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, the province reported Sunday. Saskatchewan also reported 222 new cases.

Two of the individuals who died were in their 80s from Saskatoon. The third individual was in their 70s from Regina.

There are 4,188 cases considered active out of 11,971 reported to date. There were 128 new recoveries on Sunday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 264 (21.8 new cases per 100,000 population).

There are 117 people in hospital; 94 in inpatient care and 23 in intensive care.