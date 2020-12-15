REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported that two more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in addition to 269 new COVID-19 cases.

The latest residents to die of COVID-19 were in their 80s, one from Saskatoon and one from the northwest.

There are 4,380 cases active out of 12,238 reported to date.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 262 (21.7 new cases per 100,000 population).

PRIVATE GATHERINGS FURTHER RESTRICTED IN SASK.

Private indoor gatherings will be limited to members of immediate households in the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions out of Saskatchewan.

The new restrictions are in addition to those announced on Nov. 27, and will come into effect on Dec. 17.

All current public health measures will remain until Jan. 15.

SASK. TO RECEIVE 1,950 DOSES OF VACCINE TUESDAY

The first doses to arrive will go to healthcare workers in ICUs, emergency and COVID-19 units at Regina’s Pasqua and General Hospitals. Some quantity of the immunization will also go to staff of COVID-19 testing centres.