REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Seven people died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, the province reported Tuesday. Saskatchewan also reported 194 new cases.

Five new deaths were reported in the 80-plus age range; four in Saskatoon and one in Regina. One person who died was in their 20s from the Northwest and one was in their 50s from the Central West.

There are 4,204 cases active out of 12,432 reported. There were 363 new recoveries on Tuesday.

Of the cases, 4,204 cases out of the 12,432 cases are considered active. A total of 8,130 individuals have recovered.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 263 (21.7 new cases per 100,000 population).

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS ADMINISTERED TO HEALTH CARE WORKERS

Two Saskatchewan health care workers became the first people in the province to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, on Tuesday evening.

Dr. Jeffrey Betcher, the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s critical care lead for the Regina area, and Leah Sawatsky, a Regina emergency room nurse, received the first two doses of the vaccine.

The first round of COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Saskatchewan on Tuesday afternoon. The immunization of 1,950 local healthcare workers began at 6 p.m. at Regina’s General Hospital.