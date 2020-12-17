REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SHA CEO Scott Livingstone and Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 169 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 154 recoveries.

Saskatchewan now has 4,213 total active cases. The province’s seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is 243, or 20.1 new cases daily per 100,000 population.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday.

VACCINE ROLLOUT CONTINUES AFTER INITIAL DOSES

One day after becoming the province’s first residents vaccinated against COVID-19, Dr. Jeffery Betcher and Emergency Room Nurse Leah Sawatsky say they aren’t letting their guard down on the job.

"I don’t see it as giving us the ability to change anything as much as to feel we have just another level of protection that we didn’t have before," Dr. Betcher said.

The two healthcare workers still require a second dose of the vaccine in 21 days to receive its full 95 per cent effectiveness against the virus.

"Not everybody has been immunized and I’m not sure if we know how transmission rates will decrease or not in those who are vaccinated," added Sawatsky.