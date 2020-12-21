REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported three more residents with COVID-19 had died and added 226 new cases and 105 recoveries Sunday.

All three people were from the Regina region. Two were over the age of 80 and the third was between the ages of 70 and 79.

Provincially, 3,880 cases are considered active.

There are 123 people in hospital,104 receiving inpatient care and 19 in intensive care.

Saskatchewan's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 228.