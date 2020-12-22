REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported Monday four more people with COVID-19 have died, plus 206 new cases and 92 recoveries.

All four deaths are within the Regina zone.

One person was in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s.

The province also included an update on vaccination progress in Monday's update, saying 1,285 people have received the vaccine in the province so far, all part of the Regina pilot phase.

In Saskatchewan, 3,990 cases are considered active.