REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 181 new cases.

All three of the latest residents to die after testing positive for COVID-19 were in their 80s; one in the Northwest zone and two in Regina.

There are 3,945 cases out of 13,942 considered active. A total of 9,872 individuals have recovered, with 223 new recoveries reported Tuesday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 217 (17.9 new cases per 100,000 population.)

In Saskatchewan, 1,519 people have received the vaccine.

There are 124 people in hospital in the province; 103 people receiving inpatient care and 21 people in intensive care.

VACCINE ARRIVES IN SASKATOON

Twenty people received the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatoon on Tuesday.

They’ll be followed by 183 on Wednesday and up to 436 people each day after that, with a break over the holidays.

According to the province, more doses will arrive in Saskatoon next week, enabling a further 487 health care workers in the city to be immunized.

Other recipients among the 1,950 health care workers immunized will include staff from ICUs, emergency departments, COVID-19 units, testing and assessment centres.