REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Five more people have died of COVID-19, the province reported on Wednesday, in addition to 159 new cases.

The three of the residents who died were in their 80s; one in the Northwest, one in the Central East region and one in Regina. Two others were in their 70s in Regina.

There are 3,850 cases active in the province out of 14,101. The province reported 249 new recoveries.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 215 (17.7 new cases per 100,000 population).

SASK. EXPECTS 4,900 DOSES OF MODERNA VACCINE NEXT WEEK

Saskatchewan expects to receive 4,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine on the week of Dec. 28.

Canada is now the second country in the world after the U.S. to approve the Moderna shot, the second coronavirus vaccine to get the green light in the country’s mass immunization effort.

This round of vaccines will go to residents and sataff of long-term care homes and frontline healthcare workers at the greatest risk for contracting COVID-19.

All Saskatchewan residents over 80, and all residents over 50 who live in northern or remote communities will also be included in the next phase of vaccine delivery.