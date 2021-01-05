REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Two more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the province of Saskatchewan reported Monday. There are 286 new cases and 96 new recoveries for a total of 3,027 active cases.

One of the latest Saskatchewan residents to die was from the Far Northeast zone and over the age of 80, the other was in their 70s and from the Northeast zone.

There are 180 people in the hospital; 145 people receiving inpatient care and 35 people in intensive care.

A total of 4,013 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been given to Regina and Saskatoon health care workers.