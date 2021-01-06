REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan health officials will provide a live COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. Wednesday. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Five more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, the government said in a release Tuesday.

All five people were over the age of 80, including one in the north central zone, one in the northeast zone, one in the south central zone and two in the Regina zone.

The province also reported 153 new cases of COVID-19, along with 120 new recoveries.

Saskatchewan’s currently has 3,057 active cases.

A total of 166 people are in hospital related to the virus in Saskatchewan, including 135 people in inpatient care and 31 in intensive care.

SASKATCHEWAN VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, a total of 4,254 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been provided in Saskatchewan.

The province said it expects a shipment of vaccines to arrive in Prince Albert this week.

The first doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered in Saskatchewan’s north.

Registered nurse Brittany Favel and her grandfather Jimmy Favel, who is a long-term care resident, both of Ile-a-la-Crosse, received the vaccine on Tuesday morning.