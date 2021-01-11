REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province of Saskatchewan reported 307 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Due to a staffing issue, Saskatchewan was unable to report new recoveries or geographical locations for new cases. The updated information will be provided on Monday.

There were no new deaths reported on Sunday.

There are 187 people in hospital; 156 in inpatient care and 31 in intensive care.

The SHA processed 3,222 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

POSSIBLE 'SUPER-SPREADER EVENT' AT SASKATOON RESTAURANT

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public of a “potential super-spreader event” at a Saskatoon restaurant.

Individuals who visited Crackers Restaurant/Bar, located at 1-227 Pinehouse Dr. between Dec. 23, 2020 and Jan. 4, 2021 must immediately self-isolate for 14 days, from the time they attended the location.

An outbreak was declared at the restaurant as of Jan. 8, and 16 positive cases have been identified, the SHA said in a news release on Sunday.

SASK. VACCINATIONS

There have been 7,929 doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered in Saskatchewan. The province noted that some vaccines delivered late Saturday may not have been reported in time.