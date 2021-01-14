REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan health officials will provide a live COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Thursday. This event will be stream on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

Saskatchewan reported two deaths of residents who had tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to 247 new cases on Wednesday.

There have been 206 COVID-19 related deaths in Saskatchewan to date, and the provinces fatality rate is now 1.1 per cent.

The two latest residents reported to have died were over the age of 80, and living in the North Central and Saskatoon zones.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 316 (26.1 new cases per 100,000 people.)

There were 249 new recoveries reported on Wednesday, leaving the province with 3,748 active cases.

Hospitalizations in Saskatchewan have reached 205; 169 people are receiving inpatient care and 36 people are in intensive care.

MOE CONFIDENT IN VACCINE DELIVERY, DESPITE 'SLUGGISH' START

Saskatchewan’s premier admitted Tuesday the province was off to a “sluggish” start getting vaccines into the arms of Saskatchewan residents.

Premier Scott Moe said the province will be doing things “slightly different” going forward to speed up the pace of vaccinations.

