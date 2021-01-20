REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Six more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, according to the government.

The province also reported 309 new COVID-19 cases and 412 recovered cases, along with 4,165 total active cases.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 300, or 24.7 per 100,000 population.

The six deaths include one person in their 60s and five people above the age of 80. Two deaths were reported in both the Regina zone and the southeast zone, and one was reported in the Saskatoon zone.

A total of 207 people are in hospital related to COVID-19 in the province, including 31 in intensive care.

Saskatoon lead the province with 69 new cases, followed by Regina with 43 and the north central zone with 30.

PREMIER THREATENS TOUGHER PENALTIES FOR NOT FOLLOWING RESTRICTIONS

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe had strong words for businesses and individuals who are not complying with the province’s public health measures.

"Enough is enough," Moe said during Tuesday’s provincial COVID-19 update. "It’s time for us to start enforcing those that are not following those measures."

Over the weekend, a video on social media showed individuals disregarding the current restrictions at The Tap in Regina. The bar and restaurant has since apologized, stating it was an isolated incident.

Crackers in Saskatoon has also come under fire after an outbreak at the bar was linked to 75 cases.

Restaurants and bars are currently limited to four people per table and three metres between tables, with no mingling between tables.

Moe said he does not want to enact more blanketed restrictions, instead suggesting a more targeted approach may be taken.