COVID-19 in Sask.: Here's what we know ahead of the next update
Published Monday, February 15, 2021 8:03AM CST
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
SASKATCHEWAN CASES
Saskatchewan reported 161 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 247 new recoveries.
There are 1,864 cases active in the province and the seven-day average of daily new cases is 163, or 13.3 new cases per 100,000 people.
There are 183 Saskatchewan residents in hospital with COVID-19, including 19 in intensive care.
VACCINES
There were 1,079 COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered in Saskatchewan on Saturday.