REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 161 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 247 new recoveries.

There are 1,864 cases active in the province and the seven-day average of daily new cases is 163, or 13.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are 183 Saskatchewan residents in hospital with COVID-19, including 19 in intensive care.

VACCINES

There were 1,079 COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered in Saskatchewan on Saturday.