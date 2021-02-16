REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will give a live COVID-19 update Tuesday at 3 p.m. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Deaths, recoveries, case location and additional metrics were not available because of the holiday.

SASK. COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS SET TO LAPSE FRIDAY

Saskatchewan’s current COVID-19 restrictions will expire on Friday. The province is tasked with deciding whether to extend current restrictions or implement new ones.

Restrictions were last updated on Jan. 26, when the province announced restrictions would extended until Feb. 19.

Since then, Saskatchewan has mostly continued its downward trend, as shown by the decrease in the seven-day average of daily new cases.