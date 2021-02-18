Advertisement
COVID-19 in Sask.: Here's what we know ahead of the next update
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks with the media on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday November 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
Sask. Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman will speak at 1:30 p.m. at a Regina vaccine clinic. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.
SASKATCHEWAN CASES
The Government of Saskatchewan announced five people have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The province also reported 124 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 189 recoveries.
A total of 178 people are in hospital in Saskatchewan related to the virus, including 23 in intensive care.
The seven-day average for daily new cases is 160, or 13 new cases per 100,000.
The province said a total of 1,541 cases remain active.