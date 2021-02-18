REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Sask. Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman will speak at 1:30 p.m. at a Regina vaccine clinic. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan announced five people have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The province also reported 124 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 189 recoveries.

A total of 178 people are in hospital in Saskatchewan related to the virus, including 23 in intensive care.

The seven-day average for daily new cases is 160, or 13 new cases per 100,000.

The province said a total of 1,541 cases remain active.