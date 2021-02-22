REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported four more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There are 182 new cases to report on Sunday.

There are 1,670 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 153 or 12.5 new cases per 100,000 people.

There were 110 new recoveries reported on Sunday.

There are 176 people in hospital, including 13 in ICU.

VACCINES

There are 2,428 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine delivered in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

An additional 493 doses were administered in the South Central zone on Feb. 18.