REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which is the lowest new case count since the first week of November.

Along with the new cases, the province reported three more deaths. Two people who died were above the age of 80; one was from the Saskatoon area and the other was from the Central East zone. The third death was a person in their 60s from the Northwest zone.

There were 158 recoveries, which brings the number of active cases to 1,425 – the lowest the province has seen since mid-November.

According to the province, there were 2,155 tests processed on Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new daily cases is 146.

WHAT RESIDENTS OVER 70 NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VACCINATION

The Government of Saskatchewan is attempting to clear up some of the confusion around how and when residents in Phase 1 of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine Delivery Plan can receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

More than 80 per cent of long-term care residents and 75 per cent of personal are home residents in Saskatchewan have received their first dose so far.

However, residents over 70 living independently have been left in the dark.