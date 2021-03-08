REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported two more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, in addition to 116 new cases.

One of the residents who died was under 19 years-old living in the Northwest zone, the other was a person in their 40s living in the Far Northwest zone.

There are 1,518 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 152, or 12.4 new cases per 100,000 cases.

The province reported 209 new recoveries on Sunday.

There are 136 people in hospital, including 22 in intensive care.

The SHA processed 2,263 tests on Saturday.

14K VACCINE DOSES EXPECTED THIS WEEK

Saskatchewan is set to receive back-to-back shipments of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

The province expects 7,020 doses from Pfizer on March 9. The doses will be divided equally between Regina and Saskatoon, with 3,510 doses going to each city.

Saskatchewan will receive another 7,020 doses on March 10. These doses are set to go to North Battleford (4,680), Yorkton (1,170) and Prince Albert (1,170).