REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan’s Minister of Health Paul Merriman and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live COVID-19 update Thursday at 3 p.m. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 114 recoveries and one more death.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Though the province did not confirm additional variant cases Wednesday, there are currently 313 presumptive cases. Those cases are in the Far Northeast (one), Saskatoon (six), Central East (five), Regina (264), South Central (23) and Southeast (14) zones. The Regina zone accounts for 84 per cent of presumptive variant cases.

There are 135 confirmed variant cases in the province: 129 B.1.1.1.7 (which originated in the U.K.) and six B.1.3.5.1 (which originated in South Africa). The province said one previously reported B1.1.1.7 variant case was removed because it was a duplicate. The Regina zone accounts for 121 – or 90 per cent – of the confirmed variant cases.

Out of the 513 active cases in the Regina zone, 385 are presumptive and confirmed variant cases. One week ago, there were just 62 variant cases in the Regina zone.

DAILY COVID-19 STATISTICS

The province reported one death Wednesday; a person above the age of 80 from the Northwest zone.

The 87 new cases are in the Far Northwest (two), Far Northeast (five), Northwest (five), North Central (one), Northeast (eight), Saskatoon (20), Central East (seven), Regina (27), Southwest (one), South Central (two) and Southeast (five) zones. Four new cases are pending residence information.

SASK. QUIET ON COVID-19 VARIANTS IN SASK. SCHOOLS

As COVID-19 variants continue to spread in Saskatchewan, it remains unclear exactly how many confirmed and presumptive variant cases have been detected in Saskatchewan schools.

CTV News reached out to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and Ministry of Health to ask how many confirmed and presumptive variant cases have been identified in schools.

“It is up to local medical health officers to have discussions with schools regarding the nature of cases in their community,” wrote the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health Media Desk. “In Regina, increasing community transmission of COVID-19 Variants of Concern has already been publicly reported.”