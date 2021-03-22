Advertisement
COVID-19 in Sask.: Here's what we know ahead of the next update
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
SASKATCHEWAN CASES
Saskatchewan reported one new COVID-19 death and 178 new cases Sunday along with 164 recoveries, putting the number of active cases at 1,447.
The person who died with COVID-19 was over the age of 79 from the Regina zone.
Of the new cases, nearly 60 per cent were in the Regina zone with 105. Other cases were located in Saskatoon (19), North Central (15), South East (ten), North West (eight), North East (seven), Central East (six), South Central (three) and one case each in the Far North West, Far North East and Central West zones. Two cases have pending residence information.
A total of 2,709 COVID-19 tests were processed.
The seven day average of daily new cases is 146, or 11.9 per 100,000.
There are 139 people with COVID-19 in hospital, 29 in intensive care.
35 MORE PRESUMPTIVE VARIANT CASES
The province said no new variant cases were confirmed on Sunday but the number of presumptive variant cases increased by 35 from Saturday to 625.
There are 156 confirmed variant of concern cases in Saskatchewan including 149 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the UK and seven cases of the B.1.351 variant first detected in South Africa. 90 per cent of the province's variant cases are in Regina.
The Regina zone also led presumptive cases with 527, followed by the South Central (40) and South East (31) zones. Saskatoon has 18 while the Central East has eight and the Far North East has one.
ALL RESIDENTS OVER 58 ELIGIBLE FOR REGINA'S ASTRAZENECA CLINIC
Eligibility to get vaccinated at Regina's drive-thru AstraZeneca clinic has been expanded to include all residents over 58.
NEARLY 6,000 VACCINE DOSES DELIVERED
Saskatchewan distributed 5,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, putting the provincial total at 139,827.
More than 3,000 doses were given out in Regina while Saskatoon had more than 1,500.