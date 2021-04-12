REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

There are 321 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, the province reported Sunday.

Saskatchewan also reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 variants of concern (VoC). The latest COVID-19-related death in the province was a person in their 60s in the Central East zone.

There are 2,504 cases active in Saskatchewan. The province reported 198 new recoveries.

One hundred ninety-nine people are in hospital in Saskatchewan, including 46 in ICU.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 249 or 20.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

There are 59 new cases of VoCs, the province reported Sunday.

Cases identified by screening have been located to date in the Far Northwest (seven), Far Northeast (one), Northwest (9nine), North Central (39), Northeast (three), Saskatoon (171), Central West (12), Central East (82), Regina (2,271), Southwest (28), South Central (286) and Southeast (310) zones. Fifty-two cases are pending location details.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has expanded vaccination eligibility to include 50-year-olds at the Regina drive-thru clinic.

As of Monday morning, anyone aged 50-54 on the date of immunization is eligible to receive a vaccine at the site.

The Regina drive-thru clinic started administering Pfizer vaccines to people aged 53 and 54 on Friday.

Anyone 55 years of age and older can book their vaccination online or over the phone.