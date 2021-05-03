REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and identified 161 more variants of concern (VoC).

One more Saskatchewan residents died after testing positive for COVID-19; a person in their 60s who lived in the Central East zone.

Saskatchewan reported 2,437 active cases on Sunday, as well as 253 more recoveries.

One hundred sixty-seven people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 39 in intensive care.

REGINA DRIVE THRU VACCINE CLINIC CONTINUES MONDAY

Regina’s drive thru vaccine clinic will continue giving shots to eligible residents on Monday.

People age 40 and older and a variety of essential workers are eligible. Essential workers now include teachers and educational staff, correctional staff, border security agents, police officers, firefighters and frontline healthcare workers employed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority or private employers, such as dentists, optometrists and chiropractors.