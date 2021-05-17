REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The province broke its daily record for vaccines delivered with 18,995 more doses delivered.

One additional resident has died after testing positive for COVID-19, a person over 80 in Saskatoon.

There are 2,082 active cases in the province. Saskatchewan reported 156 more recoveries.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 191, or 15.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be available for Saskatchewan residents over 85 years-old and those who had their first dose before February 15, on Monday.

Residents with specific medical conditions or requirements are also eligible for their second shot.

Vaccination eligibility in Saskatchewan has dropped to include residents 20-years and older, as of Sunday morning.

This applies to all of Saskatchewan except for those in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District, where age eligibility will stay at 18 and older.