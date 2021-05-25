REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live COVID-19 update on Tuesday at 3 p.m. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 103 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 229 additional recoveries and no deaths.

There are 1,537 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of new cases is 142, or 11.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

One hundred thirty-three Saskatchewan residents are in hospital with COVID-19; 28 are in intensive care.

REOPENING STEP TWO TO BEGIN JUNE 20

With less than a week to go before the first step in Saskatchewan’s reopening plan comes into effect, the province has cleared the second milestone in the strategy.

The province reported more than 70 per cent of residents over 30 years old have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Step Two of the Reopening Roadmap is to begin three weeks after the threshold is cleared.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY

Residents over 80-years-old, and those who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose before March 1, are eligible for their second doses. The age eligibility for first doses remains at 12 years and older.