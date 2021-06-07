REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 73 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 119 additional recoveries.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths to report.

Active cases in the province sit at 1,196. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 103 or 8.4 per 100,000 people.

One-hundred and one Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 19 in intensive care.

60+ AGE GROUP ELIGIBLE FOR SECOND DOSES

Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available in Saskatchewan for residents age 60 and older or anyone who received their first dose on or before March 29, as of 8 a.m. Monday.

The age eligibility for Northern Saskatchewan Administration District (NSAD) is now 40 years and older for second doses regardless of when they received their first dose.