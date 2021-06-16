REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on Tuesday.

The latest deaths were a person over 80 in the North Central Zone, a person in their 70s in the Northeast, a person in their 60s in Saskatoon and a person in their 50s in the Southeast.

There are 722 active cases in the province, with 95 recoveries reported Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 70, 5.7 per 100,000 people.

Ninety-seven Saskatchewan residents are in hospital with COVID-19, 15 are in intensive care.

SASK. NEARS STEP 3

Saskatchewan is closing in on its third and final vaccination target in the Reopening Roadmap.

As of Sunday, 69 per cent of Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older have received their first dose – one per cent shy of the 70 per cent threshold for Step Three of the reopening plan.