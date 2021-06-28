REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 96 additional recoveries.

There were no new deaths reported.

Active cases in the province sit at 549. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 48, or 3.9 per 100,000 people.

Seventy-seven Saskatchewan people are in hospital, including 10 in intensive care.

So far, 80 per cent of those over 40, 75 per cent of those over 30, 71 per cent of those over 18 and 70 per cent of those over 12 have also received their first dose.