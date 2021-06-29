Advertisement
COVID-19 in Sask.: Here's what we know ahead of the next update
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 8:24AM CST
Share:
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
SASKATCHEWAN CASES
Saskatchewan reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 98 more recoveries, bringing the number of active cases down to 468.
No new deaths were reported.
The seven-day average of new cases is 43 or 3.5 per 100,000.
There are 76 people with the virus in hospital in Saskatchewan, including 13 in intensive care.
RELATED IMAGES