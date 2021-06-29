REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 98 more recoveries, bringing the number of active cases down to 468.

No new deaths were reported.

The seven-day average of new cases is 43 or 3.5 per 100,000.

There are 76 people with the virus in hospital in Saskatchewan, including 13 in intensive care.