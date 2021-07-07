REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, one death and 60 recoveries on Tuesday.

The death was a person in their 30s from the North West zone. The province currently has 313 cases considered active.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (five), Far North Central (one), Northwest (two), North Central (Four), and Regina (two) zones.

There are 62 people in hospital related to the virus, including 10 intensive care patients.

Saskatchewan’s seven-day average for daily new COVID-19 cases is 28, or 2.3 per 100,000 population.