COVID-19 in Sask.: Here's what we know ahead of the province's 2:30 p.m. update
Published Friday, March 27, 2020 9:21AM CST
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next COVID-19 update on Friday afternoon.
Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will speak at a press conference at 2:30 p.m. That press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.
- Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
- Sign up: The COVID-19 Brief newsletter
The cases:
As of Thursday, Saskatchewan was reporting 95 COVID-19 cases and three recoveries.
Nine new cases were announced on Thursday. Five people are currently hospitalized in relation to COVID-19. Two people, one in Regina and one in Saskatoon, are in the ICU, the province said in a news release.
Five cases are the result of local transmission and the rest are related to travel.
Saskatchewan has performed 6,915 COVID-19 tests so far.