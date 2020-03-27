REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next COVID-19 update on Friday afternoon.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will speak at a press conference at 2:30 p.m. That press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

The cases:

As of Thursday, Saskatchewan was reporting 95 COVID-19 cases and three recoveries.

Nine new cases were announced on Thursday. Five people are currently hospitalized in relation to COVID-19. Two people, one in Regina and one in Saskatoon, are in the ICU, the province said in a news release.

Five cases are the result of local transmission and the rest are related to travel.

Saskatchewan has performed 6,915 COVID-19 tests so far.