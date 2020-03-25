REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

The next provincial update will take place at 2:30 p.m., and will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

The cases:

On Tuesday the province announced six new cases of COVID-19. Dr. Saqib Shahab said there are four cases that he suspects are the result of community transmission.

Dr. Saqib Shahab said this is not reason to panic, and said it’s instead a time to be thoughtful about practicing physical distancing.

Complete coverage at CTVNews.ca/coronavirus

“We want to make sure that if you are a known case you need to self-isolate,” Shahab said. “I think my advice is that you have to act as if anywhere in Saskatchewan, as if there’s unknown community transmission.”

One case of possible community transmission is located in Regina, two in Saskatoon and one in central Saskatchewan.

Shahab said Saskatchewan is increasing testing for people who haven't travelled out of the province, which can be handled by labs.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

Sask. Health Authority document

An internal Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) document showed what could happen if the virus remains unchecked.

"In all modelling scenarios, the COVID-19 pandemic will have a significant impact on acute health care service delivery across the province," the COVID-19 planning document says.

Scott Livingstone, CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority clarified the context of the model during Tuesday’s press conference.

He said that the model in the document was an estimate of what the worst case scenario could look like, and models are being updated on a regular basis.

He said he had no problem making these models available to the public, as they help direct planning for the SHA.