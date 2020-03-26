COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update
Published Thursday, March 26, 2020 8:50AM CST
Premier Scott Moe and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab speak at a press conference on March 25, 2020 (Marc Smith / CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
The cases:
Saskatchewan has a total of 86 cases of COVID-19, after the province announced 14 new cases on Wednesday.
Four cases are the result of local transmission and the rest are travel-related, the province said. Four people are in hospital.
As of Thursday morning, no one has recovered from the virus, and 6,270 tests have been performed.
More regulations for businesses