REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

The cases:

Saskatchewan has a total of 86 cases of COVID-19, after the province announced 14 new cases on Wednesday.

Four cases are the result of local transmission and the rest are travel-related, the province said. Four people are in hospital.

As of Thursday morning, no one has recovered from the virus, and 6,270 tests have been performed.