REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

The next provincial update will take place at 2:30 p.m., and will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca.

The cases:

On Saturday, Saskatchewan saw its largest spike in cases to date with 30. By Sunday, there were another 22 cases and a total of 20 cases have been linked to a snowmobile rally in Christopher Lake.

Eight people in Saskatchewan have recovered from the virus, and 156 people are still infected.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

Christopher Lake snowmobile event

To date, 20 cases have been associated with a snowmobile rally in Christopher Lake on March 14.The first case from the event was confirmed last week. The province is asking anyone who attended the event contact HealthLine 811.