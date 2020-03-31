REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

The next provincial update will take place at 2:30 p.m., and will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca.

The cases:

On Monday, officials reported two deaths as a result of COVID-19, and 20 new cases. Both of the patients who died were in their 70s. One of the cases was related to travel, the other is believed to be the result of community transmission.

The premier called the fatalities a sad "wake up call" to the severity of the situation.

Testing information:

The province provided a list of more than 40 communities where testing for COVID-19 is available. Saskatchewan currently has the second highest rate of tests performed per capita, and the province said that testing locations with expand as demand increases.