REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

The next provincial update will take place at 2:30 p.m., and will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca.

The cases:

Saskatchewan announced eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The government said that although this is the smallest increase in cases in a week, it’s important not to get complacent and continue abiding by regulations that have been put in place.

Seven more people have recovered bringing the total number of recoveries in the province to 21.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases in the province:

COVID-19 victim remembered by loved ones

A Battlefords woman has been identified as one of two people in Saskatchewan who died due to complications of COVID-19.

Alice Grove collapsed in her home on Friday from a lack of oxygen. She had a high fever and was rushed to Battlefords Union Hospital, according to her family.

The 75-year-old woman died in hospital on Saturday morning.