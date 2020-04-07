REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

The province will not provide a live update on Tuesday, however information will be provided via news release.

The cases:

The province announced four new COVID-19 cases on Monday. For the first time since the novel virus was initially confirmed in Saskatchewan, the number of new recoveries exceeded the number of new cases with 14.

This is also the smallest increase in new cases since March 18.

The province says that out of the total 253 cases, 169 are considered "active." This number represents confirmed cases, minus recoveries and deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

Concerns over personal protective equipment

Saskatchewan Union of Nurses concerned about reports of PPE rationing

According to SHA’s Scott Livingstone, there is no shortage of personal protective equipment in the province, and healthcare workers are not being asked to ration supplies.

Moe says the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will provide an in depth briefing on Wednesday April 8. This briefing will include modelling scenarios for the future and an overview of the provinces surge capacity plans. Updates from the SHA will continue to take place weekly on Tuesdays.