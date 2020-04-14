REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

The next provincial update will take place at 2:30 p.m., and will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca.

The cases:

On Monday, Saskatchewan announced two new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new recoveries.The total number of cases has hit 300, however 118 of those cases are considered active. To date, 178 people have recovered.

Premier Scott Moe said he is working closely with Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab on a plan to “re-open” the province.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

Plans to start lifting restrictions

Barring any major changes in case numbers, Moe said he hopes to be able to release some of the plan to lift restrictions next week.

“But, we are only one outbreak away from interrupting those numbers,” he said.

He added life won’t go back to normal overnight. Instead, any restrictions will be lifted in phases.

“We may not be able to move on some areas for a number of months, or until we get a vaccine,” Moe said.

Moe also added that the lower case numbers over the past week are the result of people continuing to follow restrictions laid out by public health officials.

“As we move forward, we are hopeful we can continue to see a flattening of the curve,” he said.