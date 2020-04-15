REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

The next provincial update is expected to take place at 2:30 p.m., and will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The cases:

Saskatchewan announced one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 301.

The provinces Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said things are looking positive, but it’s difficult to tell what sort of trajectory Saskatchewan’s case numbers will take.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

Regina McDonald’s closes after employee tests positive

The Grassland McDonald’s in Regina is closed after an employee reported testing positive for COVID-19. The employee worked their most recent shift on April 12.