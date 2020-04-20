REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

The next provincial update will take place at 2:30 p.m., and will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The cases:

On Sunday, Saskatchewan announced two new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 315. This total included one presumptive case that was reported on Saturday.

Seventy-seven cases are currently considered active, and the total number of recoveries remains at 234.

Four people are in hospital including three receiving inpatient care and one in the ICU.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province: