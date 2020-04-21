REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority with provide an update on COVID-19. This will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The cases:

On Monday, Saskatchewan announced one new case of COVID-19 for a total of 316.

Seventy-four cases are currently considered active, and the total number of recoveries is 238.

This is the third time since April 14 that officials have announced just one new case.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

Continue distancing despite warm weather

Health officials want to reinforce the importance of physical distancing as the weather continues to warm.

Public health measures include staying at least two metres away from others, avoiding shared spaces, keeping children away from group settings and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you return home.

“(We need to) maintain these key measures that have served us so well,” Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said at the province’s daily update on Monday.

He said it's OK to go for solitary walks and enjoy the outdoors as long as people maintain proper distance.