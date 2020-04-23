REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

The cases:

Saskatchewan reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with nine more recoveries. There are currently 261 recoveries out of 326 cases reported.

As of Wednesday, there are five people in hospital. One person is in the ICU while four are receiving acute care.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

Breaking down the numbers:

Saskatchewan has seen more recoveries than new cases for 14 of the last 17 days.

Northern Saskatchewan has been hit hard over the past week with 16 active cases in the far north region. Regina only has 13 active cases.

Five of Wednesday’s six new cases were in the far north, which currently has the second most active cases in the province behind Saskatoon’s 24.

Southern Saskatchewan currently has one active case and hasn’t reported a new one since April 5.

The central region has seen two new cases since April 1, both remain active.

